Urban Woodcraft Retro 67 in. Multi-Coloured Teak Wood TV Stand with 4 Drawer Fits TVs Up to 67 in. with Built-In Storage

Borrowing its design from popular consoles of the 50s, the 170.2 cm (67 in.) Retro TV stand wonderfully captures the spirit of contemporary minimalism. Four spacious drawers and 2 extended openings comfortably hold your discs and devices. The approach balances standardized quality control with the aesthetic virtues of individual creativity. This TV is constructed entirely using solid wood. Shown in our classic antique finish, the boards used in this TV stand allow the different tones of the natural wood to shine through the skillful production of this gorgeous unit. Carpenters combine their unique stroke patterns with the natural grain variations to ensure that no 2 cabinets are alike. They’re designed to breathe, with floating construction that allows planks to naturally expand and contract with humidity changes from season to season. This helps prevent cracking through many years of use. Color: Multi-Coloured Teak.