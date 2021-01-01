From riobel
Retro 1/2" Thermostatic & Pressure Balance Shower System with up to 3 Shared Functions featuring RioWise Valve Technology
Advertisement
Riobel brings the spa experience home with an exclusive and complete shower offering. This system features a showerhead that delivers a decadent deluge and a hand shower that immerses the body in soothing rejuvenation. The heart of the product is the valve and the inspiration behind each Riobel® product is the quest to provide an unparalleled experience through ease of installation and superior functionality. Finish: Chrome