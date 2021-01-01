LR Home Retreat Green 5 ft. x 7 ft. Tropical Leaf Botanical Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Bring nature into your space with this botanical design featured here in this eye-catching delight, ideal for the home or outdoor entertaining space. The natural tropical toned coloring goes well with many different styles. This tropical leaves masterpiece is the perfect addition for a variety of spaces. The Retreat Collection is a versatile line that is made to bring our customers an ideal rug for your indoor or outdoor space. Bring this adaptable piece home today for your dining area, entryway, patio, or even sunroom. Color: Green.