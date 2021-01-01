Retractable Power Strip, 5 Outlet Flat Plug Strip with Smart USB Ports and Type-C Port, 900J Surge Protector, 125V/13A, 3.3ft Retractable Extension.

Portable & Compact Power strip3.3 ft cord can be rotated in and stored properly, help you get rid of tangling cords and cable clutter; the portable size make it a practical outlet extender to goes with you anywhere. Its also suitable for home, dorm and office, especially for those who had enough with tangling cords and cable clutter. Excellent Outlet ExtenderIt's designed with 5 AC ports, 2 USB ports and a Type-C Port, extending one single AC outlet to 8 ports. Help to charge USB powered devices even without USB charger heads. Smart IC USB ChargingWith smart IC technology, the USB ports detect the plugged-in devices and maximize the charging speed. Advanced Surge Protector900J surge protector protects your electronics from overload, over-voltage, short circuit, spike, short circuit, over heat, fire, power surge and lightning. Support & WarrantyWe provides 24*7 customer service, 30days money back and 24 months warranty for our value customers.