Retractable Laptop Cable Lock Hardware Security Cable Lock Anti Theft Combination Lock for iPad Tablet MacBook Mobile Notebook

Best Quality Guranteed. Fit for all tablet: With a anchor plate, The Hardware cable lock fit for Mac Book and all the Tablets, Smart Phones, such as Apple iPad, Microsoft Surface, Kindle, iPhone, Samsung, Android Tablets and phones etc. Lock items: You can lock the box in one place, the other locks the product you want to lock, items that can be locked, such as an electrical remote control, a calculator, a projector, or a product that is sold in your store. How to use: Bound the anchor plate, which is lined with strong adhesive, to the hard surface of the devices, the part of the box can be fixed to the table or wall with 3M adhesive or screws. 100% anti theft: Steel cable is stored inside the box, and the length can be adjusted. Up to 5.25 ft. Packing: Box with retractable cable and plate, screw, light adhesive, tool.