Paper Mate Retractable Gel Pens, Medium Point, Red Ink, Dozen (1746326)

The vibrant color catches attention, making these gel pens ideal to use when you want to express your thoughts and ideas clearly. Thanks to the smooth flow, these retractable pens produce neat lines with no unsightly blobs of ink..Store tip down to let ink flow smoothly when using again.Pigmented gel pens are ideal for correcting papers and writing important notes...Red, translucent barrel displays ink supply.AP-certified non-toxic for safety.Each pack contains 12 pens.With a pigmented red gel ink, these pens create texts that are easily noticeable at a glance..Write consistently from page to page as the medium-point tip glides smoothly on paper..Contoured grip enhances comfort.0.77 mm medium point for bold yet accurate writing.Correct mistakes on documents with these Paper Mate gel pens..Paper Mate red retractable gel pens produce bright, attention-grabbing text with their medium point.. Bold Pigmented Red Gel Ink Jot down important contact information and write reminders on your journal with these retractable gel pens. The red gel ink is pigmented for a vibrant finish. From fixing mistakes on papers to underlining and encircling essential details, these gel pens are reliable writing instruments to have on hand when you want to create smear-free results. Medium Point Experience excellent precision with these Paper Mate retractable pens. The medium point helps you produce lines that are bold enough for quick readability yet accurate and finely detailed. Comfortable Design Maintain your writing momentum without getting quickly tired when you use these red gel pens. The distinctively contoured grip ensures each pen fits snugly between your fingers to increase comfort. Featuring a retractable design, these pens eliminate the worry of having ink stains when stored in your pockets or bags. The retractable construction also makes it easy to use the pens with just one click and put them away for storage with another click.