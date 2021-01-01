Retractable Ballpoint Pen Bling Stylus Pen Crystal Diamond Screen Touch Pen Capacitive Pens for Phones iPhone iPad Kindle Note Tab 20 PenBlue Ink

Best Quality Guranteed. Size:14.7*1.15cm/5.78*0.45in. The right size makes the pen easy to use, carry and store. Material: Upper half is filled with clear crystals, which makes them stylish. Lower half is made of solid metal for a long life. Soft and ultra-responsive rubber tip for sensitive touching on any touch screens devices. Application: 2 in 1 Dual-function stylus pen includes capacitive stylus and ballpoint pen. Premium Soft rubber tip works exactly like you finger but protect your screen from scratches, fingerprints or grease. Clip design for easy carrying or storage - Can be clipped on pocket, book, diary, etc. The 1mm blue refill can be written in anywhere without any hindrance. The ink dries quickly, does not fade and dirty your book. Gentle twist to write. Package Include: ballpoint stylus pen with blue ink in 20 colors. Rich colors meet all your needs and different colors match your different mood.