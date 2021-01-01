Retractable Baby Gate For Stair 65” Mesh Safety Indoor Gate For Dogs And Pets Outdoor Baby Gates For Doorways

Feature:1.RESTRACTABLE DESIGN :This Extra Wide Retractable Gate extends up to 65 "wide and 35" tall.2.SAVING SPACE :When your baby or pets are not at home. The mesh lining can be directly rolls up, saving you space.3.TOUGH, DURABLE & SOFT MESH:Keep your children out of the restricted area while also preventing them from getting bruised.4. ONE-HANDED OPERATION :Allows you to open and close while holding your child. Easily opened by grown-ups with one hand but difficult for children.5. MOVEABLE GATE:Baby Gate can be easily moved and de-attached from the gate mount hardware, to stow away or move to another location where gate mounting brackets are installed.6. Multi-purpose gate: Baby gates can be used for staircases, doorways, stair bottoms, room openings, patios, and hallways and indoor and outdoor.7. CHILDREN & PETS: The gate works as both a baby gate and a retractable gate for pets to keep mischief contained by providing a safe and closed off environment to play.8. Easy to install: A template that determine the mounting hole position in printed on package and each package contains an installation manual, very easy to install.9.You will get:baby gate +2 sets of mounting accessories(screws + positioning paper + wall spacer for the baseboards)+ Installation instruction.Warm tips:Please be sure measure your opening prior to purchase to ensure proper fitHow to install1.Place the positioning paper on the wall where the door will be installed, keep the bottom of the paper close to the ground, and use a pen to pass through the paper and mark the screw holes on the wall.2. Fix the plastic parts(A1, A2, B1, B2) with screws.3. Install the gate onto the plastic accessories.4. The installation is complete.