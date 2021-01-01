From vintage retro october bday gifts beetenityltd
Vintage Retro October Bday Gifts BeeTenityLTD Reto 28th Birthday, 28 Years Old Born in October 1993 Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Order This Reto Vintage 28th Birthday Tee, Born in October 1993 Anniversary Gift with a distressed Style to make a great gift idea for 28 years old Friend, Husband, dad, mom, wife, sister, brother, son, or daughter This Bday Retro Vintage graphic design with the 70s and 80s style is the perfect gift idea for birthday and Christmas. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only