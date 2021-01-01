Retirement 5x7 Folded Business Greeting Card, Set of 20 -Foil Dots

Choose a design, create your own, or use your completed art file. Customize the front, back and inside with your logo,text and images. Printed on Premium 120 lb cardstock. Premium baronial envelopes included. Pre-printed return address envelopes available. Available in 5x7, sold in sets of 20. Choose a design, create your own, or use your completed art file. Customize the front, back and inside with your logo,text and images. Printed on Premium 120 lb cardstock. Premium baronial envelopes included. Pre-printed return address envelopes available. Available in 5x7, sold in sets of 20.