From medical records gifts and shirts
Medical Records Gifts And Shirts Retired Medical Records Clerk Full Time Grandma Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Funny saying novelty design for retiring medical records clerk working in healthcare and hospital settings. Perfect for retirement party. Also makes a great retirement gift for granny, gamma or grandma. Medical Records Clerk apparel appreciation tee thank you gift. Awesome retirement gift idea for mimi, nana or gigi. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only