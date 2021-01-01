From acure
ACURE Resurfacing Inter-Gly-Lactic Shimmer Serum | 100% Vegan | Amethyst, Glycolic & Lactic- Soothes and Hydrates | All Skin Types | 0.67 Fl Oz
YOUR GOAL: Dewy , Glass Skin Glow OUR SOLUTION: Gentle revealing serum utilizes our inter-gly-lactic (glycolic and lactic acid intermixed) blend for mild resurfacing to reveal glowing fresh skin With amethyst, hemp seed oil and turmeric Rise and shine! Formulated for all skin types Vegan and certified cruelty-free Also Paraben free, Sulfate free, Mineral oil free, Petrolatum free and Formaldehyde free DIRECTION: Apply small amount to face