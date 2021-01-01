Preparing the surface of old wood just got a lot easier with the Craftsman restorer. This unique tool takes removing material from the surface of wood, metal, concrete and more to a new level. Handheld with a trigger lock to save your grip, the restorer will become your first pick for tackling a rough pallet or slab for your next project. Ideally designed to remove paint and finish from wood, brick, and fiberglass, as well as remove rust and polish metal, the Craftsman restorer is ergonomically balanced and works quickly. The work surface stays cool, and debris is pushed away from the surface toward the dust port, which can be hooked to most shop sacs or dust extractors. Changing the sanding sleeve is simple and tool-free. Unlatch the two hooks from the side of the roller cover, and slide off the drum with sleeve attached. Squeeze slightly and slide sleeve off the roller drum. To replace, squeeze the roller drum slightly, and slide the new sleeve onto it. The roller drum is imprinted with this side up to ensure it is installed with the correct orientation. Replace the cover and latch again. CRAFTSMAN Restorer 120-Volt 4-Amp Corded Drum Sander Rubber | CMXEQWX3232