Modway Restore Upholstered Fabric Left-Arm Sectional Sofa Chair in White

SECTIONAL SOFA - Delivering rich comfort and style to a modern home, this sectional sofa piece features elegant piping, clean lines, and a broad profile that brings minimalist style to a living space MODULAR SEATING - Create a custom lounge spot in the living room, den, and family room with Restore. Allowing for many sectional seating arrangements, Restore opens up to a variety of configurations UPHOLSTERED SECTIONAL PIECE - Covered in polyester fabric, this upholstered chair offers a luxe seating experience with dense foam padding and a pocket coil spring system for comfort and support MODULAR SOFA CHAIR - With a wood and plywood frame, this sofa chair invokes rest and relaxation. Restore sits on non-marking foot caps and features connectors between modular pieces LEFT-ARM SECTIONAL SOFA CHAIR - Complement modern and contemporary lounge areas with this sectional sofa piece. Dimensions: 41.5" x 40.5" x 28"; Weight Limit: 440 lbs.