From stylecraft
Stylecraft Restoration Metal Table Lamp, One Size , Brown
Advertisement
Included: 1 Lamp Shade(s)Light Bulb Base: E26 Medium (standard)Light Bulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Light Bulbs: 1Power Source: Plug-InSwitch Type: On/Off SwitchUl Location Rating: DryWattage (watts): 40wMeasurements: 24 Height/Inches, 5 Width/Inches, 5 Depth/InchesCord Length (ft.): 5 FtWeight (lb.): 8.8 LbAssembly: AssembledBase Material: 100% MetalCare: Wipe CleanCertifications And Listings: Ul ListedCountry of Origin: Imported