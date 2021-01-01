Sealy Response Performance 12-Inch Plush Euro Top Mattress, Split California King, white

Fabric-encased coils respond to your every move, and additional foam gives deep-down comfort that “holds” you, for that sleep-on-top feeling and a better night’s rest. Product Size – 84” L x 72” W x 12” H | Feel – Ultra plush | Adjustable frame compatible | No expansion time required You and your Sealy mattress will stay fresh with a breathable ComfortLoft cover that draws moisture away throughout the night A reinforced coil border on the perimeter of the mattress adds durability, more sleeping area, and a better seating edge for when you get out of bed Developed side-by-side with orthopedic specialists, our exclusive technology targets the heaviest part of the body to sustain you with extra support throughout the night for better sleep