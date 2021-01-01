Sealy Response Performance 12 in. California King Plush Euro Top Mattress with 9 in. High Profile Foundation Set

At the heart of every Sealy mattress is the support that is right for you. Only Sealy has Posturepedic Technology to provide more support where you need it most. By precisely engineering the mattress into specific zones, were able to target reinforced support, while providing exceptional full-body support. In every mattress we make, Sealy combines smart innovation, precise engineering and industry-leading testing to ensure quality and durability. You can trust Sealy to deliver durable support and comfort in every mattress we make. Our innerspring mattresses offer exceptional full-body support with ease of movement, for that sleep-on-top feeling and the comfort you want. We use exclusive Posturepedic Technology to deliver the stable, all-over support you want, with reinforced support under the heaviest part of your body, where you need it most. Includes 9 in. high profile foundation.