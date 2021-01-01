RESO Side Table, Straight Bars by Skargaarden - Color: Green (RELTI-LG)

The RESÖ Side Table, Straight Bars brings a fun and fresh design to any outdoor lounging arrangement. Constructed out of a series of metal rods that have been bent and welded to a base plate and a table top, the lightweight and vibrant design of the modern side table makes it an easy fit for a variety of situations. Needless to say, its metal construction allows it to be ideally durable for an outdoor setting. Whether it's used out on the balcony or the back patio, the RESÖ Side Table, Straight Bars will easily elevate any situation it's placed in. Just hours away from the Arctic Circle off the coast of the Baltic Sea, Skargaarden hails from the small, Swedish town of Gaulle. Out there, where the terrain is rough and the weather is harsh (with snowy winters, rain ridden falls, and shrouding darkness for most of the year), the small town boasts a history rooted in finishing. Skargaarden, expands the town's character with Scandinavian designed pieces that are made to withstand the difficult weather around Gaulle; and if outdoor furniture can tough it out up there, it certainly can anywhere else.Skargaarden draws its design inspiration from a mÃ©lange of sources that range from Scandinavian traditions, American Shaker craftsmanship, to timeless Bauhaus designs; and when it comes to their pieces, less is more. Ideas become tangible through effortlessness, lighthearted appeal, and a character defined by high quality craftsmanship. Perhaps the most apparent the brand's design comes through details that are revealed over time; offering ingenious solutions that elevate simplicity to sublime. In doing away with unneeded fuss and additives, simplicity can take on a character of its own and develop into something more than imagined. Color: Green.