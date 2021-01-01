RESO Dining Chair by Skargaarden - Color: White (REM W REC-W)

Modern, fun, and perfectly suited for any outdoor dining arrangement, the RESÖ Dining Chair features a minimal design that will do no less than to elevate any space it occupies. Made out of colored metal rods that have been bent and welded together, the modern dining chair sports a unique silhouette characterized by its sled base, rounded edge seat, and Windsor-like spoked backrest that curves around to encompass the sitter. Durable because of its metal construction and lightweight because of its use of minimal additional materials, the simple chair is an easy complementing piece to any dining arrangement. Just hours away from the Arctic Circle off the coast of the Baltic Sea, Skargaarden hails from the small, Swedish town of Gaulle. Out there, where the terrain is rough and the weather is harsh (with snowy winters, rain ridden falls, and shrouding darkness for most of the year), the small town boasts a history rooted in finishing. Skargaarden, expands the town's character with Scandinavian designed pieces that are made to withstand the difficult weather around Gaulle; and if outdoor furniture can tough it out up there, it certainly can anywhere else.Skargaarden draws its design inspiration from a mÃ©lange of sources that range from Scandinavian traditions, American Shaker craftsmanship, to timeless Bauhaus designs; and when it comes to their pieces, less is more. Ideas become tangible through effortlessness, lighthearted appeal, and a character defined by high quality craftsmanship. Perhaps the most apparent the brand's design comes through details that are revealed over time; offering ingenious solutions that elevate simplicity to sublime. In doing away with unneeded fuss and additives, simplicity can take on a character of its own and develop into something more than imagined. Color: White.