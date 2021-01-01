ResinIlluminated Garden Fountain with LED Light

This amazing organic "horseshoe" shaped, layered stone fountain features a rare double stream of water cascading down two sides of this arching hollow. Tranquil streams of water flow down four levels, mirrored on each side, feeding into an LED illuminated pool to be admired day or night creating a peaceful in-home oasis. The horseshoe bend fountain is perfectly sized to be placed anywhere, from a deck to a patio table. Cast in quality designer resin and hand-finished to replicate a natural stone waterfall, this investment in garden art features an integrated, UL-listed, indoor/outdoor pump that brings the soothing sound of falling water to your home. Another creative sculptural fountain from this collection, it will make a delightful gift for yourself or a friend.