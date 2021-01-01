The Haven Collection Resin Rings in Antique Silver (10-Pack)

The Haven Collection Resin Rings are ideal for helping to more effectively hang curtains and other draperies in your area of choice. Featuring a darkly intricate, Antique Silver finish, these resin-designed rings will fit well with the theme of wherever they are hung. These are also available in variety of other positively striking finishes for different finial and rod set match-ups. Timeless elegance, classic beauty. Transform your home into an oasis of pure serenity. Surround yourself with affordable luxury, combining smart design with superior craftsmanship. Elevate your home decor with The Haven Collection.