23" Resin Happy Buddha Figurine Gray - Sagebrook Home

The laughing Buddha is said to symbolize happiness and abundance. Bring a bit of that cheerful spirit and good fortune into your own abode with this fun figurine. Crafted from resin, it features a distressed gray finish for a look that’s antique.Sagebrook Home has been formed from a love of design, a commitment to service and a dedication to quality. They create and import fashion forward items in the most popular design styles. Backed with years of experience in the textile field, They are now providing a complete Home decor story. the combination of wall decor, furniture, lighting and Home accessories are all coordinated with textiles to provide a complete Home look. Sagebrook Home is committed to providing the best Home décor and accent pieces at value prices.