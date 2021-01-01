Safco Resi Ped 3-Drawer Vertical File Cabinet, Locking, Letter, White, 19.02" (RESPEDWH)

Store important files and work tools close at hand with the mobile Safco Resi Ped. A white laminate exterior with knife-edge finish on the front offers a modern aesthetic that will elevate your space. Five white casters are highly durable and allow you to easily move the storage pedestal anywhere you like it. Then, simply lock the three front casters in place for safety once you're done. The two lockable drawers and file cabinet offer plenty of space for storage and organization and feature steel drawer pulls with a versatile satin finish..Five white casters are highly durable and allow you to easily move the storage pedestal anywhere you like it; the front three lock in place.Assembly required.Includes two lockable drawers and a file cabinet for secure storage.Vertical file cabinet with three drawers.Features steel door pulls with a satin finish for durability.Dimensions: 26.54"H x 11.57"W x 19.02"D.Made of designer white laminate with modern appeal