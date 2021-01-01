Dog Tag Art Rescue Dogs Rule Pink Personalized Dog ID Tag, Small

Always remember how your canine companion came into your life with the Dog Tag Art Rescue Dogs Rule Pink Dog ID Tag. This personalized pet ID tag is designed for long-lasting durability with high-quality, recycled stainless steel construction. It is permanently infused with a unique “Rescue Dogs Rule- Pink” design using a protective, polymer coating that minimizes noise while resisting wear and breakage. This full-color dog tag is customizable with up to four lines of text, with each line being up to 16 characters long. Add your furry buddy’s name, phone number, email address or other important information to make sure he always gets home safe!