Mylen’s 42in diameter Reroute spiral stairs create space and flexibility for your home design. With a small footprint and Mylen’s safety standards, the benefits of a spiral staircase are endless. The Reroute collection is offered in paint-ready primed steel for indoor installations with personalization options to meet your technical and design needs. All staircase kits include everything you need to complete your installation in one box (except tools) and typically can be installed in 1 day. All kits include one platform rail standard for corner mount installations or a second platform rail option for loft mount installations. American made for American specifications, backed with a lifetime warranty on all metal components, 5 years on any finished components and American customer support, you can easily find an option to meet your vision. Mylen's 42in diameter spiral staircases have 17in of clear walking path. Please review technical data sheet for additional information on measurements. This spiral staircase does not meet minimum 2015 IRC requirements. Mylen Stairs Reroute 42-in x 12.59-ft 1 Platform Rails Galvanized Spiral Staircase Kit, Fits Height: 93.5-in to 104.5-in (10 Treads) in Gray