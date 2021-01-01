Republic Outdoor Post Light by Hinkley - Color: Matte - Finish: Matte - (1001OZ)

With its clear seeded glass shade and composite construction, the Republic Outdoor Post Light by Hinkley Lighting would make a wonderful addition to any landscape. Once outfitted with a vintage filament bulb (not included), this fixture emits a superior level of nighttime illumination. It's also designed specifically to handle the harshest elements, ensuring countless years of enhanced curb appeal and clarity in a front driveway or garden terrace. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Matte. Finish: Oil Rubbed Bronze