From proud dominican clothing & gifts co
Proud Dominican Clothing & Gifts Co Republic is Calling and I Must Go Proud Dominican Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Dominican Republic Is Calling And I Must Go Dominican Republic Is Calling And I Must Go - Proud Dominican is perfect for Dominican people who love their country with pride or as a holiday vacation destination 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only