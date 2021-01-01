From proud dominican clothing & gifts co

Proud Dominican Clothing & Gifts Co Republic is Calling and I Must Go Proud Dominican Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$19.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Dominican Republic Is Calling And I Must Go Dominican Republic Is Calling And I Must Go - Proud Dominican is perfect for Dominican people who love their country with pride or as a holiday vacation destination 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com