From roughskin clothing

Roughskin Clothing Reptiloid Lizard People Conspiracy Theory Reptilian Humanoid Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$19.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Do you like this funny green alien lizard and conspiracy theories? This reptiloid and the lizard people want the world domination. It is a hybrid of human and reptile. Cool design for conspiracy theorists. Perfect for men, women or nerds who wear a tinfoil hat and love lizards, alien reptile decor and reptilian humanoids. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com