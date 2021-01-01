'Reptile II' Framed Graphic Art Print

Features:Archival quality inkReady to hang with wire and hookMade in the USAProduct Type: PrintPrint Type: Drawing PrintPrimary Art Material: PaperPrimary Art Material Details: Color: Beige/GrayNumber of Items Included: 1Artist: Style: TraditionalOrientation: VerticalShape: RectanglePlug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: AnimalsAnimals: Reptile/AmphibianPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: YesFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: BlackOpen Format Type: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: DrawingGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Reptile IIEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Ornate TraditionalFrame Type: Picture FrameSpefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Recycled Content: YesStiftung Warentest Note: CE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 22Overall Width - Side to Side: 18Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1Framed Edge Width - Side to Side: 1Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom: Individual Piece Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Depth - Front to Back: Individual Piece Weight: Overall Product Weight: 8Assembly:Warranty: