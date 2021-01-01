be green ink replacement hp 48a cf248a compatible toner cartridge for hp laserjet pro m15 m16 m28 m29 m15a m15w m16a m16w m28a

1. Outstanding money-back guarantee & lifetime warranty on HP 48A CF248A Toner Replacement or Refund upon request. We are extremely proud of the quality of our HP 48A CF248A Toner Cartridges that is why we are able to offer this incredible industry leading warranty. 2. Works In Printer Models: HP LaserJet Pro M15w, HP LaserJet Pro MFP M28w, HP Laserjet Pro MFP M29w, HP Laserjet Pro M16a, HP Laserjet Pro M16w, HP LaserJet Pro M15a, HP LaserJet Pro MFP M28a, HP LaserJet Pro MFP M29a Printer Toner 3. High Yield 1,000 Pages for HP 48A Black Toner Cartridge 4. Whats in The Box Quantity 1 of HP 48A CF248A Compatible Replacement Toner Cartridges with New, Next Generation Technology for Unprecedented Quality. 5. Our Friendly Staff is Always Ready to Help You With Anything If there is any issues whatsoever with your order, please contact Be Green Ink directly, we will solve your problem for you right away. You can click Be Green Ink below Price and then click Ask a question in the n