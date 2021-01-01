SuppliesMAX Replacement for Phaser 6020/6022/WorkCentre 6025/6027 Toner Cartridge Combo Pack (BK/C/M/Y) (106R0275BCMY)

This SuppliesMAX Toner Cartridge Combo Pack is Designed to be Compatible with the Xerox 106R0275BCMY and is Guaranteed to Match and Outlast the OEM Version; Designed for use in the USA; 2000 Page Yield on 5% Page Coverage Model: SuppliesMAX Xerox 106R0275BCMY Toner Cartridge Combo Pack Color: Black/Cyan/Magenta/Yellow Yield: 2000 Pages Machine Compatibility: See overview tab Manufacturer Warranty: 30 DAYS Our compatible toner, inkjet cartridges, ribbons, copier and other supplies are constructed to original OEM specifications. Guaranteed Superior Quality to Meet or Exceed High Priced OEM Products. Product packing may vary but it will not affect quality and warranty.