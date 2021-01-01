Reon Polka Dots Handmade Tufted Navy Area Rug
Description
Features:Contemporary,PreppyPolka DotsDots, BoldMaterial: Wool;CottonMaterial Details: 70% Wool, 10% Cotton, 20% LatexConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: TuftedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: Latex;CanvasRug Shape: Primary Color: NavyPattern: Polka DotsFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: NoStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brushCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Color Combination: Our Picks Filter: Non-Slip Backing: YesSpefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: SATRA Approved: NoGreen Label Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: YesHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: YesOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: YesIndoor Air Quality Certifications: NoCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9', Square 5', Rectangle 8' x 10', Runner 2'6" x 8', Rectangle 5' x 8', Rectangle 3' x 5', Round 5', Rectangle 4' x 6'): 0.31Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8'): 12Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 14Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 9Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9'): 32Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Square 5', Round 5'): 15Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 48Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 24Overall Width (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8'): 30Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 48Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 36Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9'): 72Overall Width (Rug Size: Square 5', Rectangle 5' x 8', Round 5'): 60Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 96Overall Length (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8', Rectangle 5' x 8'): 96Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 72Overall Length (Rug Size: Square 5', Rectangle 3' x 5', Round 5'): 60Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9'): 108Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 120Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'