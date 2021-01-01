Sea Gull Lighting Renville 1-Light Satin Aluminum Outdoor 7.375 in. Wall Lantern Sconce

The Renville modern outdoor wall lantern from Sea Gull Lighting has clean, contemporary lines to make a sleek design statement whether used indoors or outdoors. The geometric, cone profile of the Satin Etched glass shade has subtle ornamentation at the crown and contrasts nicely with the sleek, square backplate. Whether flanking a doorway, garage, patio entrance or pool house, the Renville sconce is a beautiful design accent. The outdoor lighting collection is offered in Satin Aluminum, Black and Antique Bronze finishes and includes two sconce sizes, a small 1-light outdoor wall lantern (7.5 in. H) and a large 1-light outdoor wall lantern (10.25 in. H).