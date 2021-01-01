Rentas Outdoor Wall Lantern

Features:Lighting Type: Outdoor Wall LanternCountry of Origin: ChinaPower Source: HardwiredDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: WetWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Fixture Finish: BronzeVoltage: Low Voltage - Vizcon Only: Standard Voltage - Vizcon Only: Fixture Shape: Square / RectangleIntegrated LED: NoRange of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: Integrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: YesEU Energy Efficiency Class: Number of Light Bulbs Required: Brightness (Lumens): Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Type Included: IncandescentEdison Bulb: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Wattage: Bulb Color: ClearBulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Rated Bulb Life: Range of Fixture - Minimum: Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Base: E12/CandelabraNumber of Bulbs: 1Fixture Material: MetalMaterial Details: Metal Type: Rust Resistant: Glass Type: WaterDimmable: YesPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Smart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Light Direction: Multiple DirectionsSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Our Staff Picks: NoStaff Picks Enumeration: Shade Included: YesShade Material: GlassShade Color: Back Plate Included: NoWITB Bulb Included: Stiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: CALGreen Compliant: BS 476 Compliant: Dark Sky Compliant: NoISO 14001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ADA Compliant: NoUL Listed: YesISO 9001 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: What is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.ETL Listed: NocETL Listed: NocUL Listed: YesFIRA Certified: MET Listed: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: CSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoWEEE Recycling Required: YesTitle 24 Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: CSA Certified: NoDimensions:Overall Product Weight: 6Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 11Overall Width - Side to Side: 8Overall Depth - Front to Back: 5Body Height - Top to Bottom: Body Width - Side to Side: Body Depth - Front to Back: Back Plate Height - Top to Bottom: Back Plate Width - Side to Side: Back Plate Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Installation Required : YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: Yes