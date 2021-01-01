Baldwin 85352.RENT Right Handed Cody Single Cylinder Handleset with Beavertail Interior Lever and Emergency Egress Function Oil Rubbed Bronze

Baldwin 85352.RENT Right Handed Cody Single Cylinder Handleset with Beavertail Interior Lever and Emergency Egress Function Baldwin 85352.RENT Right Handed Cody Single Cylinder Entry set with the Wave Style Interior Lever The classic simplicity of the Cody handleset is a look that will never go out of style. Whether your home is old, or brand new, this handleset is sure to brighten your entryway. The single cylinder deadbolt is locked and unlocked with a key on the outside and a push turn on the inside. The emergency egress function allows the bolt and latch to be simultaneously released by turning the interior lever. The bolt will remain unlocked until locked again by key or push turn. Grade 1 ANSI Rating Specially-designed reinforcing strike constructed of high grade steel for ultimate strength and durability The cylinder housing is protected with a free-turning exterior cylinder guard fabricated from solid brass to resist gripping or twisting Made of solid forged brass for a difference you can feel. Polished and Finished By Hand! Finishes match those of other Baldwin products for unity of design. Solid forged construction is done in the centuries old European tradition! Baldwin products features the highest quality and craftsmanship that has been respected for generations. Single Cylinder Oil Rubbed Bronze