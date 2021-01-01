Baldwin 85354.RENT Right Handed Boulder Single Cylinder Sectional Handleset with Beavertail Interior Lever Distressed Venetian Bronze Handleset Keyed

Baldwin 85354.RENT Right Handed Boulder Single Cylinder Sectional Handleset with Beavertail Interior Lever Baldwin 85354.RENT Right Handed Boulder Style Single Cylinder Entry set with the Beavertail Style Interior LeverThe Boulder style handleset looks both durable and strong. Keep your home safe and secure and greet your guests in style. With Baldwin you never have to sacrifice security for style! The single cylinder deadbolt locks and unlocks with a key on the outside and a push turn on the inside. The emergency egress function allows the bolt and latch to be released at the same time by turning the interior lever. The handleset will remain unlocked until locked with the key or push turn.Grade 1 ANSI RatingSpecially-designed reinforcing strike constructed of high grade steel for ultimate strength and durabilityThe cylinder housing is protected with a free-turning exterior cylinder guard fabricated from solid brass to resist gripping or twistingMade of solid forged brass for a difference you can feel.Polished and Finished By Hand!Finishes match those of other Baldwin products for unity of design.Solid forged construction is done in the centuries old European tradition!Baldwin products features the highest quality and craftsmanship that has been respected for generations. Single Cylinder Distressed Venetian Bronze