Baldwin 85391.RENT Minneapolis Right Handed Single Cylinder Keyed Entry One Piece Handleset with 5162 Interior Lever from the Estate Collection - Sati

Baldwin 85391.RENT Minneapolis Right Handed Single Cylinder Keyed Entry One Piece Handleset with 5162 Interior Lever from the Estate Collection Single Cylinder Keyed Entry: Baldwin's single cylinder handleset has a keyed cylinder on the exterior and a thumbturn on the interior. Unlocking and locking the deadbolt is done by either a key on the exterior or via the thumbturn on the interior. This handleset includes both the interior and the exterior for a complete entrance solution.Features:The solid forged brass construction is done in the centuries old European tradition making the Estate collection built to last a lifetime.Every Estate handleset is expertly finished and hand polished for the perfect lookThe deadbolt case is formed with heavy steelSpecially-designed reinforcing strike constructed of high grade steel for ultimate strength and durabilityThe cylinder housing is protected with a free-turning exterior cylinder guard fabricated from solid brass to resist gripping or twistingIncludes a right handed interior leverLifetime finishes create a surface highly resistant to the effects of weather and normal wear and tearLimited lifetime warranty for mechanical parts, guaranteeing Baldwin's standard of excellenceProduct Technologies: Solid Forged Brass Construction: All Baldwin hardware begins with raw bars of solid brass which are heated, and pounded into specially made dies—producing a stronger, more substantial product. The difference between lesser metals and heat forged brass is noticeable the minute you hold it in your hands—solid brass is heavier, smoother, and naturally resists corrosion. Lifetime Finishes™: Baldwin's multi-patented Lifetime Finishes™ provide unprecedented protection against the effects of weather, normal wear and tear, and even the rigorous test of coastal salt air. By adapting the vapor deposition processed used to create premium gold pens, Baldwin creates a unique surface across your door hardware that is guaranteed to withstand the ravages of time. Living Finishes: Baldwin Living Finishes, which include Non-Lacquered Brass, Vintage Brass, Oil Rubbed Bronze, and Distressed Oil Rubbed Bronze, are designed to mimic the patina of a well-loved piece of vintage hardware, and as such will change and adapt over time naturally. For those who appreciate the well-worn look of aged door hardware, but still require the strength and durability of a Baldwin finish, Living Finishes are an ideal fit.Specifications:Backset: 2-3/4", 2-3/8", Adjustable 2-3/8" or 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/4"Handing: RightGrip Center to Center: 8"Center to Center: 5-1/2"Lever Length: 4-15/32"Projection: 2-23/32"Latch Faceplate: Square CornerCylinder: 5 Pin CProduct Variations:85391.LFD: Minneapolis Dummy Handleset with Left Handed 5162 Lever Interior Trim from the Estate Collection85391.RFD: Minneapolis Dummy Handleset with Right Handed 5162 Lever Interior Trim from the Estate Collection85391.LENT: Minneapolis Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Handleset with Left Handed 5162 Lever Interior Trim from the Estate Collection85391.RENT (This Model): Minneapolis Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Handleset with Right Handed 5162 Lever Interior Trim from the Estate Collection Single Cylinder Satin Brass and Brown