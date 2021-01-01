Baldwin 5245.RENT Classic Style Right Hand Keyed Entry Door Lever Set with Classic Rosette the Emergency Exit Function Antique Nickel Leverset Keyed

Baldwin 5245.RENT Classic Style Right Hand Keyed Entry Door Lever Set with Classic Rosette the Emergency Exit Function Estate Collection Classic Style Right Hand Keyed Entry Door Lever Set with the Classic Rosette and the Emergency Exit FunctionBaldwin's Classic lever gives a comforting and invitingly warm impression. Clean lines and simple, architecturally-inspired designs exemplify timeless sophistication. With its solid brass construction and availability in finishes both popular and exotic, this lever is both durable and matches a variety of decors.The quality of style and show. Baldwin Estate Collection tells people that you live to a higher standard. While meticulously detailed for architectural accuracy, this is no hollow beauty. Select from many other products and accessories in the collection to coordinate your entire home and hardware decor package.Features: Solid forged brass construction, built to last a lifetimeProvided with an adjustable backset latchFeatures a concealed mounting system with no fasteners visible to accumulate dirt and debrisPolished and finished by handFinishes match those of other Baldwin products for unity of designAvailable in a variety of finish optionsSpecifications: Lever Length: 4"Rosette Diameter: 2.62"Interior Projection: 2.81"Exterior Projection: 2.37"For configurations of Baldwin Estate products not found in our configuration options please contact our customer service representatives. Single Cylinder Antique Nickel