Baldwin 5239.RENT Bethpage Style Right Handed Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Door Lever Set with Bethpage Rosette from the Estate Collection Venetian

Baldwin 5239.RENT Bethpage Style Right Handed Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Door Lever Set with Bethpage Rosette from the Estate Collection Baldwin's Bethpage lever's smoothly curved profile reflects classical beauty that shines in any home. Featuring solid brass construction and available in finishes both popular and exotic, this lever is both durable and matches a variety of decors.Keyed Entry (Single Cylinder): Baldwin's single cylinder keyed entry knobs and levers are able to be locked and unlocked from the exterior with a key, and then locked or unlocked from the inside with a turn-button. Primarily used for securing entrances, garages, and storerooms.Features:Manufactured using solid forged brass for maximum strength and durabilityLatches are constructed for exceptional durability and smooth operationEach lever is polished and finished by handMade for right handed doorsDesigned for quick and easy installationFeatures a concealed mounting system with no fasteners visible to accumulate dirt and debrisProvided with an adjustable backset latchIncludes a limited lifetime warrantyAll Baldwin Estate levers are ADA compliantBaldwin products feature the highest quality and craftsmanship that has been respected for generationsKey Product Attributes: Solid Forged Brass Construction: All Baldwin hardware begins with raw bars of solid brass which are heated, and pounded into specially made dies—producing a stronger, more substantial product. The difference between lesser metals and heat forged brass is noticeable the minute you hold it in your hands—solid brass is heavier, smoother, and naturally resists corrosion. Premium Estate Latch: An industry standard, Baldwin's Estate latch features a 28 degree rotation providing for easier turning and smoother operation than latches utilizing a 40 degree rotation. Each lever-strength latch also includes heavy-duty springs to offset the weighty construction that accompanies solid forged brass. Further, each Baldwin latch comes with an anti-friction insert that allows for nearly silent closing while also greatly reducing strike plate scratches. Lifetime Finishes™: Baldwin's multi-patented Lifetime Finishes™ provide unprecedented protection against the effects of weather, normal wear and tear, and even the rigorous test of coastal salt air. By adapting the vapor deposition processed used to create premium gold pens, Baldwin creates a unique surface across your door hardware that is guaranteed to withstand the ravages of time. Living Finishes: Baldwin Living Finishes, which include Non-Lacquered Brass, Vintage Brass, Oil Rubbed Bronze, and Distressed Oil Rubbed Bronze, are designed to mimic the patina of a well-loved piece of vintage hardware, and as such will change and adapt over time naturally. For those who appreciate the well-worn look of aged door hardware, but still require the strength and durability of a Baldwin finish, Living Finishes are an ideal fit. Concealed Screws: Baldwin Estate Collection knobs and rosettes (with the exception of medium rosette models R028, R031, R034, R037, R040, and R043) install cleanly on both the interior and exterior of the door, completely concealing all screws required for the installation. All you'll ever see is the door, and the hardware you've chosen for it—seamlessly co-existing.Specifications:Backset: Adjustable 2-3/8" or 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-1/2", 1-3/4", 1-3/8", 1-5/8"Handing: RightLever Length: 4.45"Interior Projection: 2.78"Exterior Projection: 2.4"Product Weight: 3.9 lbsCylinder: 5 PinAdditional Functions:5237.RENT: Right Handed Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Door Lever Set with Emergency Exit5237.LENT: Left Handed Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Door Lever Set with Emergency Exit5238.RENT: Right Handed Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Door Lever Set with Emergency Exit for Thicker Doors5238.LENT: Left Handed Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Door Lever Set with Emergency Exit for Thicker Doors5237.LRFD: Full Dummy Door Lever Set5238.LRFD: Full Dummy Door Lever Set for Thicker Doors5239.RENT (This Model): Right Handed Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Door Lever Set5239.LENT: Left Handed Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Door Lever Set5241.RENT: Right Handed Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Door Lever Set for Thicker Doors5241.LENT: Right Handed Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Door Lever Set for Thicker Doors for Thicker Doors Single Cylinder Venetian Bronze