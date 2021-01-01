Chef'n Renovated Switchit Wide Spatula, One Size, Pearl Gray

Advertisement
TWO IN ONE: Stir, scoop, spread, mix, move, cook and bake foods with this double-sided spatula. NONSTICK SAFE: Perfect for spreading, scraping, and serving straight from the stovetop, the flexible spatulas are safe for non-stick cookware. HEAT RESISTANT: Silicone construction resists heat up to 600 °F (315 °.C) COMPACT DESIGN: Reach into smaller jars and other containers with the small spatula. Renovated Switchit is also more rigid than earlier models. EASY TO CLEAN: Dishwasher safe and BPA-free, Weight: 0.2 Pounds, Manufacturer: Lifetime Brands Inc.