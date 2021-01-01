From roundhill furniture
Roundhill Furniture Renova Wood Bedroom Set, King Panel Bed, Dresser, Mirror, Two Nightstands, Vintage Black
The set includes bed, dresser, mirror, and two nightstands. The bed and dresser feature muted silver accents, fancy fluted pilasters, and sturdy French bracket foot bases Drawers run smoothly on Kenlin glide, feature English dovetail construction and rosette knob hardware in a brass finish The frame is constructed of solid pine wood, panels are constructed of MDF in multi-step vintage black finish with wood tone rub through Dimension: King bed set up dimension: 82.8"W x 90.5"D x 66"H. King Headboard: 82.8"W x 4.5"Dx 66"H. Footboard: 81.2"W x 4"D x 27"H. Rail: 82"W x 3"Dx 9.4"H. Dresser: 64"W x 18"D x 38"H. Mirror: 44"W x 1.6"D x 38"H. Nightstand: 29"W x 17"D x 29"H Assembly needed. Photo May Slightly Different From Actual Item in Terms of Color Due to the Monitor's Display Ships in several boxes, may ship separately