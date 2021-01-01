From schluter systems

Schluter Systems Reno-U 0.438-in W x 98.5-in L Brushed Stainless Steel Reducer Tile Edge Trim | EBU110

Description

Reno-U is designed to create smooth transitions between tile coverings and floor coverings at lower elevations. The sloped surface helps eliminate trip hazards and protects the edge of the tile. Reno-U can be used to transition from tile to VCT, carpet or finished concrete. Schluter Systems Reno-U 0.438-in W x 98.5-in L Brushed Stainless Steel Reducer Tile Edge Trim | EBU110

