Schluter Systems Reno-TK 0.313-in W x 98.5-in L Bright Chrome Aluminum Reducer Tile Edge Trim | ATK80ACB
Reno-TK creates a sloped transition between tile and floor coverings at lower elevations. The 1/4-in channel beneath the sloped flange hides and protects the cut edge of the lower adjoining surface. Reno-TK is typically used between tile and carpet and is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Schluter Systems Reno-TK 0.313-in W x 98.5-in L Bright Chrome Aluminum Reducer Tile Edge Trim | ATK80ACB