Renfro LED Pendant Light by Besa Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Satin Nickel - (1KV-RENFRO16WS-LED-SN)

Nuance and versatility unite in the Renfro LED Pendant Light by Besa Lighting. This fixture appears simple at a glance but rewards a closer look with the hidden complexity of handsome layered glass. When illuminated, the pendant's integrated LED shines through 2 radiused sections, each adding its own optical signature to create a seamless fusion of motifs. Reliable and long-lasting, this light makes an enduring contribution to any dÃ©cor story. Besa Lighting, based in Ohio, has been creating decorative lighting for 25 years. Specializing in handcrafted glass, their eye-catching fixtures feature diverse styles and elegant, well-made hardware. From the Lasso collection with its accessibly modern style to the Kiev Pendant with intriguing stenciled openings in the shade, Besa combines the innovation of American designers with the traditional techniques of European artisans, creating a modern craft look and feel. Shape: Round. Color: Silver. Finish: Satin Nickel