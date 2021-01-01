St. Ives Renewing Hand & Body Lotion Collagen Elastin 21 fl. Oz.

Youthful skin is always in! Wrap your body in this rich, skin-renewing lotion for beautiful, supple skin. Made with 100% natural moisturizers (soybean oil and plant-based glycerin) this non-greasy lotion absorbs quickly to give your skin a helping hand during times of need. Be sure to layer on once a day and your skin will thank you for the moisture. Who knew soybeans had natural moisturizing properties? Well, we did actually. that's why we put it in our lotions. Soybean oil is a real smoothie, gliding onto the skin and soaking right in. Our soybeans come from the fields of the USA and nothing else sneaks in during the extraction process. Our soybean oil is as nature intended 100% natural. If you love this, try our Skin Renewing Collagen and Elastin Facial Moisturizer (with 100% natural moisturizers) to allow your face to soak up this soothing, revitalizing formula. Our Renewing Collagen & Elastin Body Hand and Body Lotion is suitable for sensitive skin, is paraben free and dermatologist tested. How to use: Squeeze 1-2 pumps of this skin moisturizer into your palms & spread all over dry hands and body. Rub in small circular motions with gentle pressure to awaken your skin. Use daily to give your skin that TLC it deserves! At St. Ives, we use 100% natural moisturizers, exfoliants and extracts to bring the joy of nature into our skin products to give you soft, refreshed skin that glows. St. Ives does not test on animals anywhere in the world and is certified Cruelty-Free by PETA.