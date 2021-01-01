HP - Renewed EliteBook 840 G4 14' Touch-Screen Laptop - Intel Core i7 - 16GB Memory - 512GB Solid State Drive - Black (840G4)

Windows 10 Pro Built for business. Protect your data with enterprise-grade security, log in from any device anywhere, and boost productivity with the powerful management tools. 14' Full HD touch display Its 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity, and touch control ensures convenient hands-on experience. 7th Gen Intel and #174; Core and i7-7600U mobile processor Ultra-low-voltage platform. Dual-core, four-way processing provides maximum high-efficiency power to go. The Intel Turbo Boost technol 16GB system memory for advanced multitasking Substantial high-bandwidth DDR4 RAM to smoothly run your games, photo- and video-editing applications, multiple programs and browser tabs at the same time. 512GB solid-state drive (SSD) This flash-based SSD has no moving parts, resulting in faster startup times and data access, no noise, reduced heat production and power draw on the battery. Intel and #174; HD Graphics 620 The on-processor graphics with shared video memo