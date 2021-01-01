Baxton Studio Reneau 43 in. Gray and Espresso Bar Stool (Set of 2), Gray/Espresso

Featuring an exquisitely crafted frame, the Reneau pub chair adds elegance to any dining space. This solid rubberwood chair displays a sleek espresso brown finish that complements the light polyester fabric upholstery. Designed to add both comfort and style to your dining space, the Reneau features a plush foam-padded seat, as well as a stunning cut-out design on its back. Tapered feet add a classic, refined touch. Constructed at counter height, the Reneau is well suited for use with kitchen counters and pub tables. The Reneau pub chair is made in Malaysia and requires assembly. Color: Gray/Espresso.