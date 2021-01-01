'Rendition' by Marc Allante Painting Print on Metal

This ready to hang and floating brushed aluminum art piece features a drawing of a building with pink and black paint drips. This brushed aluminum artwork is ready to hang. The image is printed brushed aluminum composite panel for added texture and luminosity. This technique allows the brushed aluminum texture to show through, providing a brilliant effect and satin finish that is unprecedented. The artwork's framing material attached to the back cleanly raises the piece off the wall to give it a floating effect. This art provides a beautiful, modern, sleek design without the bulkiness of a frame and is a must for any space.