Modway Render Mid-Century Modern Low Profile 59 Inch TV Stand in Walnut

MID-CENTURY TV STAND - An organic aesthetic, clean lines and a flared profile bring mid-century intrigue to your living space. Update your home decor with this low profile retro modern TV stand SUPERIOR CONSTRUCTION - Sitting atop tapered legs, this TV stand features a sturdy and strong frame that boasts natural wood grain laminate. Center cable management hole help to hide unsightly cords VERSATILE ENTERTAINMENT CENTER - The perfect piece for living rooms, bedrooms, and lounge areas, this media console accommodates your entertainment essentials with ease while supporting TVs up to 64" SPACIOUS STORAGE - Slatted sliding doors conceal adjustable shelves on both ends, and a center glide drawer provides space for loose media accessories. Includes a center shelf for storage as well STAND MEASUREMENTS - Complement a variety of contemporary décors with this sophisticated mid-century TV stand perfect for the modern home. Product Dimensions: 13.5"L x 58.5"W x 17"H