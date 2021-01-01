Rustic Manor Renata Beige Ottoman Hidden Storage Linen

Our Linen ottoman adds a contemporary yet reserved touch to your living room or home office. Featuring classic linen with button tufting and contrasting gold tone nailhead trim, the comfort of a high density foam cushioned seat that doubles as a removable lid for a hidden storage compartment, rich wood legs with casters for ease of use. This sophisticated accent piece provides not only dual functionality but also a focal point of style and flair that seamlessly incorporates your main decor to create an inviting and comfortable atmosphere to come home to. Color: Beige.